NPP demands repeal of Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act

The National People’s Party (NPP), in its National Committee (NC) and Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Tura on September 2, passed a resolution demanding the repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (FRA), 1978.

The resolution was introduced by NC Executive Member Washi Yalem and seconded by National General Secretary (Organisation) Paknga Bage, receiving strong support from senior party leaders and state delegates. Members argued that the Act violates the fundamental rights of citizens and could trigger social unrest if enforced.

National Working President James K. Sangma termed the legislation “draconian,” stating that it stands in contradiction to Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of conscience and religion. He warned that such a law could be misused to target individuals under the pretext of protecting indigenous practices.

Echoing similar concerns, K.T. Thomas, President of NPP’s Kerala unit, argued that the Act is against India’s inclusive spirit. “India has historically embraced multiple faiths. Christianity came to India in AD 52 through St. Thomas, followed by Islam, Persians, Jews, and others. Conversion has been part of our history. This Act undermines that legacy,” he said.

Party President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also voiced strong opposition, warning that such laws could be misused by administrations to selectively target minorities. “NPP will not accept any legislation that suppresses or discriminates against minority communities. We will demand both the Arunachal government and the Centre to repeal this Act,” he stated.

The FRA, enacted in 1978, was designed to curb religious conversions by force, fraud, or inducement, ostensibly to protect the cultural fabric of Arunachal Pradesh. However, it remained largely dormant due to the absence of implementation rules and resistance from powerful Christian groups.

NPP leaders declared their intent to submit formal appeals to both the Arunachal Pradesh government and New Delhi to ensure the law is scrapped entirely.