NSCN (Akato) militant surrenders in Arunachal’s Tirap district

An active cadre of the banned NSCN (Akato) faction surrendered before security forces in Khonsa town of Tirap district on February 15.

The individual has been identified as SS Sergeant Inno Mosha Pangsa (Chang), 23, a resident of Tuensang village in Tuensang district. He had joined the organisation on April 19, 2022.

According to an official statement, acting on credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of an NSCN (Akato) member in Khonsa town, a focused operation was launched by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles. Sources were tasked to establish contact and persuade the individual to surrender.

“Through sustained engagement and negotiations, the individual agreed to abandon armed activities and return to the mainstream. The operation resulted in his voluntary surrender,” the official said.

The surrendered cadre was taken into custody at the Battalion Headquarters in Khonsa. During the process, security forces recovered a 0.32 calibre pistol, four rounds of ammunition, a walkie-talkie set with charger, and an appointment letter.

He was subsequently handed over to Khonsa Police Station for further investigation.

Officials stated that the surrender highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations and the persuasive approach adopted by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles. In coordination with other security agencies, the force continues its efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region while motivating misguided youth to return to the mainstream.