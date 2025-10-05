NSCN (IM) cadre surrenders before Assam Rifles in Arunachal's Tirap district

A female cadre of the NSCN (IM) laid down arms before the Assam Rifles in Khonsa town, Tirap district, marking another step towards peace and stability in Arunachal Pradesh’s insurgency-affected region.

According to officials, the surrender followed months of sustained engagement by Assam Rifles personnel, who provided regular counselling and support to the cadre.

Their efforts focused on helping her understand the consequences of insurgency and the benefits of returning to a peaceful life.

Security sources said the decision underscores the success of the Assam Rifles’ approach that combines firm security measures with outreach and rehabilitation initiatives. The force has been consistently working to bring back individuals who have strayed into insurgency through dialogue and compassion.

Assam Rifles officials reiterated their commitment to promoting peace and development in the North East, in line with their motto, “Friends of the Hill People.”

The surrender, they said, serves as a reminder that patient engagement and humane efforts can yield lasting results in conflict-affected areas.