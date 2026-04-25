NSCN-IM cadre surrenders in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district with firearm
NSCN-IM member Thinwang Deosa surrendered before Tirap Police and Assam Rifles personnel in Khonsa, handing over a pistol and ammunition. Officials said the surrender forms part of ongoing outreach and enforcement efforts to curb insurgent activity and restore normalcy in Tirap district.
- Thinwang Deosa surrendered at Khonsa SP office before police and Assam Rifles
- The 60-year-old is a resident of Sanliam village under Lazu circle
- Officials said he handed over a 7.65 mm pistol with magazine
A member of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) surrendered before police and security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on April 24, officials said.
The individual, identified as SS Lieutenant Thinwang Deosa, 60, a resident of Sanliam village under Lazu circle, laid down arms at the Superintendent of Police’s office in Khonsa in the presence of Tirap Police and personnel from the Assam Rifles.
Authorities said he handed over a 7.65 mm pistol, reportedly of US make, along with a magazine and seven live rounds of ammunition.
Security officials described the development as part of ongoing efforts to reduce insurgent activity in the region. Tirap district, which has seen sporadic militant presence, remains a focus area for coordinated operations aimed at stabilisation and improved security conditions.
Officials added that such surrenders are being encouraged through sustained outreach and enforcement measures, with the broader objective of fostering normalcy and supporting long-term development in the district.
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