NSCN-IM cadre surrenders in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district with firearm

A member of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) surrendered before police and security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on April 24, officials said.

The individual, identified as SS Lieutenant Thinwang Deosa, 60, a resident of Sanliam village under Lazu circle, laid down arms at the Superintendent of Police’s office in Khonsa in the presence of Tirap Police and personnel from the Assam Rifles.

Authorities said he handed over a 7.65 mm pistol, reportedly of US make, along with a magazine and seven live rounds of ammunition.

Security officials described the development as part of ongoing efforts to reduce insurgent activity in the region. Tirap district, which has seen sporadic militant presence, remains a focus area for coordinated operations aimed at stabilisation and improved security conditions.

Officials added that such surrenders are being encouraged through sustained outreach and enforcement measures, with the broader objective of fostering normalcy and supporting long-term development in the district.