NSCN (IM) member arrested in Arunachal’s Tirap, firearm and ammunition seized

A suspected member of the NSCN (IM) was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district and a firearm, ammunition and other items were seized from his possession, police said on Monday, August 24.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police apprehended the accused from the New Paniduria area on Sunday, according to a police statement.

Security forces recovered a pistol, one magazine and five live rounds from his possession, the statement said.

The team also seized Rs 5,450 in cash and documents described by the police as incriminating.

The arrest was made as part of an operation aimed at maintaining security and preventing unlawful activities in the district, police said.

The operation, according to the police, highlights the coordination between the Assam Rifles and the State police in maintaining peace and security in Tirap district.

Further investigation into the alleged activities of the arrested person is underway.