NSCN-K (Ang Mai) cadre arrested with arms in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district

An alleged cadre of the NSCN-K (Ang Mai) faction was arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police in Tirap district, officials said on Friday, June 19.

According to official reports, the operation was carried out on June 18 in the Hydel area of Khonsa town following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of an underground operative in the area.

Acting on the information, security forces laid an ambush and apprehended the suspected insurgent during the operation.

The arrested individual has been identified as Langsom Losu alias Gangsa (32), a resident of the area.

Security personnel recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, a magazine, 10 live rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition and a bag from his possession, officials said.

The accused, along with the seized weapon and ammunition, has been handed over to the police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials said the operation was the result of coordinated efforts between the Assam Rifles and the district police and forms part of ongoing measures to counter insurgent activities in the region.

Tirap district, which shares borders with Assam and Nagaland, has witnessed insurgent activity in the past, prompting regular security operations by law enforcement agencies.