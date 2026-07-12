NSCN-K (Angmai) cadre surrenders before security forces in Arunachal's Longding

An active cadre of the banned NSCN-K (Angmai) surrendered before police and security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, officials said on July 12.

The surrendered cadre, identified as Pongngoi Wangnowham (37), a resident of Kamkah village, laid down arms at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Longding on Saturday.

The surrender took place in the presence of officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Police, the 24th Assam Rifles, and the Intelligence Unit.

Longding Superintendent of Police Dekio Gumja said Wangnowham had reportedly been associated with the proscribed militant outfit since 2005.

Officials said the surrender is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to encourage militants to return to the mainstream and strengthen peace and stability in the region.