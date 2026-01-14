NSCN-K backs Pangsau Pass Festival in Arunachal, criticises NSCN-YA for border disruptions

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland–Khaplang (NSCN-K) has extended what it described as its “full and unequivocal support” to the Organising Committee of the Pangsau Pass International Festival (PPIF), scheduled to be held from January 20 to 22, at Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Publicity of the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagaland on January 14, the NSCN-K said the festival represents a symbol of unity, shared history and cultural resilience among the Tangsa people, other Naga tribes and diverse ethnic communities inhabiting the region. The organisation noted that the event brings together communities that have coexisted for centuries and celebrates a shared cultural heritage through traditional songs, dances and other expressions that transcend political boundaries.

The statement highlighted that the festival also sees participation from cultural troupes of the Tangsa and Naga communities across the Indo-Myanmar border, reaffirming what it termed as deep historical and cultural bonds of the Naga people. It further underlined the significance of the festival’s location, pointing to its proximity to historic migration routes, the World War II-era Stilwell or Ledo Road, the Hell Gate, and the Pangsau Pass.

At the same time, the NSCN-K criticised the NSCN-YA faction led by Yung Aung-Joseph, accusing it of repeatedly disrupting festivals and public gatherings and acting as an obstacle to peace, stability and development on both sides of the Indo-Myanmar border. The statement alleged that the group has spread fear among local communities to prevent participation in such events.

Referring to a recent incident, the NSCN-K claimed that an attack on the Naga Army on January 9, 2026, at Khammatang village in the Pangsau area was carried out with the assistance of hired non-Naga mercenaries. It also alleged that the Tangshang Region Authority of the NSCN-YA demanded Rs 2 lakh from the PPIF organisers, terming the act as extortion.

The NSCN-K said such activities have contributed to chronic underdevelopment in Naga-inhabited areas along the border. Reiterating its position, the organisation stated that it remains committed to exploring ways to encourage peace, development and prosperity in border areas on the Indian side as well as across Naga-inhabited regions in Myanmar.