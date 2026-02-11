NSCN-K cadre lays down arms before security forces in Arunachal's Tirap

An underground cadre of the NSCN-K (Khango Konyak faction) surrendered before security forces in Tirap district on February 10, 2026, marking another development towards peace and stability in the region.

According to official sources, SS Lieutenant Wangkhu Lowang, 32, son of Wangdiap Lowang and a resident of Moktowa village under Dadam police station in Tirap district, surrendered before Tirap Police in the presence of the 44th Assam Rifles and the 36th Battalion of the CRPF at Khonsa.

The surrendered cadre, identified as Army No. 21336 of the outfit, handed over a 7.65 mm pistol made in Kachin bearing registration number 4702 along with one magazine and six rounds of live 7.65 mm ammunition.

Security officials said the surrender reflects continued efforts by law enforcement agencies to encourage militants to shun violence and rejoin the mainstream, contributing to improved security and stability in Tirap district.