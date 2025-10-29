NSCN-K cadre surrenders before Assam Rifles in Arunachal's Khonsa

In a major boost to peace efforts in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, a hardcore cadre of the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) faction, identified as SS Lt Nyamphua Hakun, surrendered before the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles on Tuesday, October 28.



According to an official release, Hakun had long been involved in activities such as extortion, recruitment, and illegal tax collection across Tirap and its adjoining areas. His surrender, officials said, was the result of sustained outreach initiatives by the Assam Rifles that combined persistent counter-insurgency operations with community engagement measures aimed at promoting peace and development in the region.



During the formal surrender ceremony, Hakun reportedly expressed deep remorse for his past involvement in insurgent activities and voiced his desire to rejoin the mainstream. The Assam Rifles commended his decision and assured full support for his rehabilitation under the Government’s Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy.



“This surrender represents a significant step in our ongoing mission to eliminate insurgency and reinforce lasting peace across Arunachal Pradesh and the North East,” the Assam Rifles said in the statement.