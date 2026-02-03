NSCN-K cadre surrenders in Tirap, boost to peace efforts in Arunachal

In a significant step towards restoring peace and normalcy in insurgency-affected Tirap district, a cadre of the NSCN-K (Niki Sumi) group surrendered before security forces on February 3.

SS Lt. Wangjong Wangsu, aged 37, Army No. 23149, laid down arms at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Khonsa in the presence of Tirap Police, 44 Assam Rifles and 36 Battalion of the CRPF.

Officials said the surrendered militant is the son of Jesan Wangsu and a resident of Longsom village under Longding police station in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh. His surrender is being seen as an important breakthrough in ongoing efforts to stabilise the region and curb insurgent activities.

Security agencies described the development as a positive signal for peace initiatives in Tirap and neighbouring areas, stating that such voluntary surrenders could encourage other misguided youths to abandon violence and return to the mainstream. They reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order while extending support for the rehabilitation and reintegration of those who surrender.

The district administration, along with security forces, appealed to all sections of society to cooperate in sustaining peace, stability and development in Tirap and adjoining districts, emphasising that lasting normalcy can only be achieved through collective efforts and trust-building measures.