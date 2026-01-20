NSCN-KYA cadre surrenders after joint operation in Arunachal’s Longding

An active cadre of the NSCN–Khaplang–Yung Aung (NSCN-KYA) surrendered before security forces following a joint operation in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on January 19.

The surrendered militant was identified as Akha, also known as Khawang Wangsu (38), a resident of Longphong village in Longding district.

An Assam Rifles official said credible intelligence inputs were received on January 19 about the presence of an active insurgent in and around Longding Bazaar and nearby localities. Acting on the information, personnel of the Khonsa Battalion and Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh Police, launched a joint operation in the area.

Upon reaching the suspected location, the joint team activated ground sources to establish contact with the insurgent and persuade him to lay down arms. The official said sustained counselling, negotiations and motivational efforts were carried out over several hours.

“The insurgent responded positively to the outreach and agreed to surrender, renouncing the path of violence,” the official said.

Following his surrender, the individual was taken into custody by the joint team and later handed over to Longding Police Station for further legal procedures.

Officials said the surrender reflects Assam Rifles’ continued commitment to restoring peace and normalcy in insurgency-affected areas through calibrated counter-insurgency operations, community engagement and the rehabilitation of misguided youth, in close coordination with the state police and civil administration.

Security forces have intensified counter-insurgency measures across eastern Arunachal Pradesh ahead of the Republic Day celebrations to prevent any untoward incidents.