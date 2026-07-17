NSCN-R militant surrenders in Arunachal's Tirap, lays down arms before security forces

An insurgent belonging to the banned NSCN-R outfit surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on July 17, officials said.

The militant, identified as self-styled Lieutenant Colonel Penngam Konyak (42), laid down arms before a joint team of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the Superintendent of Police's office in Khonsa.

A resident of Nyasa village in Nagaland's Mon district, Konyak surrendered along with a pistol and live cartridges.

According to officials, the surrender followed sustained operational pressure and strategic psychological campaigns carried out by security forces to curb insurgency and restore peace in the region.

"This surrender reinforces the collective commitment of the administration and security agencies towards wiping out insurgency, restoring societal harmony, and creating an environment conducive to economic development in the region," a senior police officer said.

Tirap district, bordering Nagaland, has long witnessed insurgent activity, and security agencies have intensified efforts in recent years to encourage militants to shun violence and join the mainstream. The latest surrender is being seen as another step towards improving the security situation in the insurgency-affected district.