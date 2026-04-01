NSCN(IM) cadre surrenders in Arunachal’s Changlang

An insurgent affiliated with the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, police officials confirmed on March 30.

The militant has been identified as 30-year-old Jungron Chena, a resident of Manmao village in Changlang district. According to Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu, Chena laid down arms before the district police in the presence of senior officials and personnel of the Assam Rifles.

During the surrender, Chena handed over a .32 mm pistol, a magazine, five live cartridges, and a mobile handset with a SIM card.

Police officials revealed that Chena had initially joined the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Reformation) in 2015 before switching allegiance to NSCN(IM) in 2022.

Security agencies, including the police and Assam Rifles, have launched a joint interrogation to gather further information regarding insurgent activities in the region, the SP added.