NSCN(K) insurgent arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Security forces have apprehended a hardcore insurgent linked to the banned outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango faction) from Khonsa town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, officials said on March 9.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of the militant, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police launched a search operation in the Bank Colony area of Khonsa.



During the operation carried out on March 8, the security forces arrested the insurgent, identified as self-styled sergeant Puman Pansa, officials said.



A pistol, three live rounds of ammunition and a mobile handset were recovered from his possession.



Following the arrest, the insurgent was taken into custody for further investigation. Security agencies are currently interrogating him to gather more information about the outfit’s activities in the region, the statement added.



Tirap district, which borders Nagaland, has witnessed insurgent activity in the past, with security forces carrying out frequent operations to curb militancy in the area.