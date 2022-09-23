The Nupang Erang Kebang (NEK) on September 23 demanded to register an FIR against one Akhilesh Pratap Singh of Lucknow for allegedly making derogatory remarks, inciting nationality differences, and humiliating Arunachal Against Corruption's (ACC) team.

In this regard, NEK has shot a letter to the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ruskin police station, wherein, they said,'' Akhilesh Pratap Singh has used racist derogatory, inciting nationality differences and humiliated the team AAC (Arunachal Against Corruption) with dire consequences, which is led by Social Activist, Toko Sheetal, who with the deepest concern for the rapid corruption going on in the State of Arunachal, is trying to reach New Delhi by foot march with the slogan, "DELHI CHALO ABHIYAN", covering 2,150 KMs from Itanagar to New Delhi to highlight and draw kind attention to the grievances of the State to the Hon'ble PM/PMO, Govt. of India''.



The NEK further stated that all Arunachalees or North East Indians, including this clan-based organization, NEK, have nothing against any specific individual or the current state government, but stand against the untold corruption deep-rooted in our society that have been going on in the state for decades.

''While Sheetal and her team are trying their efforts on behalf of the Arunachal public to minimize the existing corrupt practices by seeking intervention from higher central agencies, which is a genuine cause for Arunachal and society at large,'' the letter read.

''While very freakish interruption by "MR. AKHILESH" to the PEACEFUL ongoing Foot March mission of AAC, the person who is of obscure background and identity to us, has touched the sentiment of whole ARUNACHALEES and entire NORTH-EAST INDIA,'' it added.

NEK further said that his (Akhilesh) RACISM hatred attitude and harsh words toward the PEACEFUL Team AAC is a direct attempt to detriment the integrity of a diverse and democratic Nation like India.

''He also tried inciting National disparity as If "INDIAN NATIONAL FLAG" is not for NORTH EASTERN Indians but only for Main Landers which is absolutely illogical, a disgusting one, inappropriate, etc,'' it further alleged.