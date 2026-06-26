Nuravi MD briefs Arunachal Chief Secretary on progress of Namchik–Namphuk West Coal Block

Managing Director of Pra Nuravi Group, Ravi Ranjan Chaubey, called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, IAS, in Itanagar to review the progress of the Namchik–Namphuk West Coal Block project.

During the meeting, Chaubey thanked the state administration for facilitating the timely commencement of the coal mining project and briefed the Chief Secretary on ongoing developments at the project site. He said the company remains committed to building trust with local communities while ensuring transparency and environmentally responsible mining practices.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta congratulated the Nuravi Group for establishing a positive relationship with the residents of Longtom-I and Longtom-II villages within a short period. He appreciated the company's initiatives to promote socio-cultural activities, community participation and environmentally conscious development even before the start of mining operations.

Gupta observed that a people-centric and nature-sensitive approach would help lay a strong foundation for sustainable development in the region.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Nuravi Group to develop the Namchik–Namphuk West Coal Block responsibly by balancing economic growth with environmental conservation and the welfare of local communities.