The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has issued a one-month ultimatum to the Arunachal Pradesh government to address a charter of 10 pressing demands, warning that failure to act will compel the organisation to launch a statewide democratic movement.

A delegation of ANYA members met Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office today to submit their list of demands.

Topping their agenda is the immediate resolution of the longstanding Arunachal-Assam boundary dispute, especially in areas inhabited by the Nyishi community.

The association cited continued encroachment and illegal activities along the border, despite clear Supreme Court directives to maintain status quo, and urged the government to take decisive, time-bound action to safeguard the state's territorial integrity.

ANYA’s second key demand calls for the de-reservation of forest areas to allow human settlement, specifically in zones like the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary, Durpang Reserve Forest, and Pakke Tiger Reserve.

Among other demands, ANYA has sought:

1) Termination of Dr. Moji Jini, Director of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), for allegedly occupying the post illegally post-retirement.

2) Resolution of the Namsai land dispute and action against authorities accused of negligence.

3) Early implementation of district-wise quota system in the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

4) Equitable distribution of state funds.

5) Expansion of the state's tourist circuit.

6) Amendment to the Arunachal Pradesh District-Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotion) Act, 2015.

7) Relocation of the Chief Engineer (Central) Division-A office to the PWD Commissioner’s office at Yachuli.

8) Introduction of a weeklong tradition of wearing Nyishi attire in schools.

The association has made it clear that if the government does not take concrete steps within the stipulated period, it will resort to democratic forms of protest to press for their rights and demands.