Nyishi body urges Arunachal CM for urgent rescue, relief and restoration of road connectivity after Poosa flash flood

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has submitted a memorandum to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking immediate intervention for rescue, relief, rehabilitation and restoration of road connectivity following the devastating flash flood in Poosa under the Yazali Administrative Circle of Keyi Panyor district.

In the memorandum signed by NES President Prof. Tana Showren, the organisation highlighted that the flash flood claimed one life, left several people missing and injured, and caused extensive damage to homes, livestock and critical road infrastructure, leaving affected residents in severe distress.

The society urged the state government to intensify search and rescue operations through coordinated efforts involving multiple agencies, while ensuring the immediate supply of essential food items, medical assistance, temporary shelters and other humanitarian relief materials for affected families.

NES also appealed for the urgent restoration of the damaged Hoj–Poosa road and the alternative Kimin–Potin route, stating that reopening these vital road links is crucial for the movement of rescue teams, relief materials and essential services. It further recommended setting up interim relief centres equipped with trauma care and other basic facilities until normalcy is restored.

Emphasising the need for better coordination, the society called for an integrated inter-departmental response so that disaster victims do not have to approach multiple government offices for relief and rehabilitation assistance. It urged the government to assign clear responsibility for rescue and relief efforts to ensure swift and effective action.

The memorandum also proposed the development of a long-term disaster management strategy by incorporating modern geo-meteorological technology, artificial intelligence-based hazard mapping, early warning systems and stronger inter-agency coordination to minimise the impact of future natural disasters.

Describing the flood as a calamity of significant magnitude, the Nyishi Elite Society requested the Chief Minister to handle the situation in mission mode with close monitoring at the highest level to ensure timely rescue, rehabilitation and restoration efforts for the affected communities.