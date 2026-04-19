Nyishi Day observed in Arunachal's Yachuli with focus on identity and inclusive growth

The 19th Nyishi Day was observed at the General Ground in Yachuli, Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, April 19 bringing together community leaders, public representatives and residents in a programme centred on cultural identity, heritage and future aspirations.

The event was organised by the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), Keyi Panyor district unit, and witnessed participation from a broad cross-section of the Nyishi community, including elders, youth and grassroots representatives.

The ceremony commenced with the hoisting of the Nyishi flag by NES Chairman T.D. Neckom. In his address, Neckom emphasised the need for a progressive and inclusive approach within the community, underscoring its role in contributing meaningfully to the wider national framework.

Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of April 19 being recognised as a gazetted holiday, noting that the move has facilitated wider participation and strengthened collective engagement with the observance.

The programme also revisited the historical movement to replace the term “Dafla” with “Nyishi”, a change formalised through the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2008. The movement, led by the late Tania Sala with support from NES and the All Nyishi Students’ Union, was described as a significant step in restoring the community’s identity and dignity.

Tabia Chobin, Secretary In-Charge of the CEC NES (Keyi Panyor), termed the transition a landmark assertion of identity. Other speakers, including ZPC Nabam Piju and Er. Toko Taib, called for unity, preservation of cultural heritage and inclusive development aligned with contemporary needs.

The event was attended by several dignitaries and community representatives, including YCEF General Secretary Gem Dopum, ATCO President Tagang Bida, former ZPM Joram Elyu, Gaon Burahs, PRI members and members of the public.

From its early observance at Indira Gandhi Park to its current scale, Nyishi Day has evolved into a platform for reflecting on the community’s cultural continuity and developmental goals. Similar celebrations were held across Nyishi-inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh and adjoining parts of Assam, reflecting a shared commitment to safeguarding heritage while pursuing inclusive progress.