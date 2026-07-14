Nyishi Elite Society donates Rs 5 lakh for flash flood relief in Arunachal's Papum Pare

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) on Tuesday, July 14 donated Rs 5 lakh to support families affected by the recent flash floods in Hoj-Dakte villages under Toru Circle in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district.

The financial assistance was handed over to Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering by an NES delegation led by its General Secretary, Er. Nabam Takar.

Commending the district administration for its prompt response to the disaster, Er. Nabam Takar reaffirmed the Society's commitment to standing with both the administration and the people during times of crisis.

Receiving the contribution, Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering expressed gratitude to the organisation and assured that the donated amount would be utilised judiciously and transparently for the relief and rehabilitation of the affected families.

The Papum Pare district administration thanked the Nyishi Elite Society for its generous contribution and lauded its commitment to community service and disaster relief efforts.