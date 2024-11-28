The month-long, highly anticipated and at times controversial elections for the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) concluded with Lezen Gyadi emerging as the President and Mai Aram Camdir elected as the General Secretary for the 2024-2027 tenure.

The election witnessed active participation from members of the Nyishi community, as the ANSU plays a pivotal role in addressing the socio-political and educational issues of one of Arunachal Pradesh's largest ethnic groups.

Despite facing controversies during the election process, including claims of procedural disagreements, the results have been widely accepted as a reflection of the members' collective choice.

Arunachal's Itanagar police, on November 26 arrested ten people following clashes that erupted during the vote counting for the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) elections.



Also Read: Clashes erupt in Arunachal's Itanagar during ANSU election vote counting, 10 arrested

The Superintendent of Police (Capital), Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that the clashes broke between supporters of two candidates at Siddhartha Hall, in the city during the counting of votes around 9 pm on November 25.

Sharp weapons and lathis were used in the clashes that left five people injured, he said.

The situation worsened when gunfire was reported from both sides, he added.

Responding swiftly, Singh said the police fired tear gas shells and stun grenades, and lathi-charged the mob to bring the situation under control.

The crowd was brought under control but sporadic gunfire continued from nearby hilltops, he said.

Singh said several police personnel sustained injuries in the violence.