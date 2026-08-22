Oil palm farmers in Arunachal flag delayed payments, lack of collection centres

The All Arunachal Pradesh Oil Palm Farmers Association held its second Central Executive Meeting at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on Saturday, August 22 bringing together farmers and representatives from 10 districts to deliberate on key issues affecting oil palm cultivation and the functioning of the association.

Representatives from Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Kamle, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai, Lower Siang, Tirap and Changlang participated in the meeting.

The discussions covered mobilisation of funds for the association, farmers’ grievances, organisational functioning and unity, and issues involving growers, the Agriculture Department and oil palm companies. Members also sought clarity on the applicable gestation period for newly enrolled farmers and discussed legal and regulatory matters related to oil palm cultivation.

Farmers raised concerns over transportation difficulties arising from an inadequate number of collection centres, plantation damage caused by wild animals, the possible adverse impact of excessive or improper fertiliser use and delays in payments for Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFBs).

The meeting also stressed the need for greater accountability and transparency in the financial management of the association at both district and state levels. Participants called for responsible handling of funds and clearer financial transaction mechanisms to protect farmers’ interests.

Association state president Hormin Camdir Teli raised allegations of financial irregularities involving some office-bearers. He alleged that certain executives had engaged in unauthorised transactions with their respective District Agriculture Officers, resulting in only a portion of the intended funds reaching farmers.

The allegations could not be independently verified. Responses from the persons against whom the allegations were made were not immediately available.

The meeting called for stronger coordination among oil palm farmers, the Agriculture Department and oil palm companies, along with transparent mechanisms for addressing grievances and ensuring timely assistance and payments to growers.

The participating farmers also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the association as a unified platform for representing the concerns and interests of oil palm growers across Arunachal Pradesh.