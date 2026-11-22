Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend a cooperative conference and inaugurate a campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Arunachal Pradesh on November 22, marking the final day of his three-day visit to the state.

Shah, who also holds the Cooperation portfolio, will attend the Cooperative Conference at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar, where he will unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, present Cooperation Awards and inaugurate the Saras Mela, an official said.

In the afternoon, he is scheduled to visit Hollongi, near Itanagar, to inaugurate the campus of the 12th Battalion of the NDRF. Shah, who arrived in the state on Friday night, is expected to return to New Delhi in the evening.

On Saturday, while addressing law enforcers at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, Shah said the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) was of national importance and crucial to Arunachal Pradesh’s development and strategic interests.

He assured residents of the Siang Valley that their concerns regarding the proposed project would be addressed through dialogue.

His assurance comes amid sustained opposition to the mega dam from sections of the indigenous Adi community, particularly residents of Siang and Upper Siang districts, who have raised concerns over its potential impact on ancestral lands, villages, livelihoods, the environment and cultural identity.