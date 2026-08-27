On Raksha Bandhan eve, Arunachal Governor calls for compassion, harmony and respect for women
On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, Governor K T Parnaik greeted people and met students in Itanagar. He said the festival signifies care, unity and respect for women across social divides.
- At Lok Bhavan, he said rakhi symbolises standing by others in need
- Students and teachers tied rakhis as he encouraged excellence in studies
- He assured students of support in pursuing their ambitions and aspirations
On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik extended greetings to the people of the state and said the festival goes beyond celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, carrying a broader message of compassion, harmony, mutual respect and responsibility towards society.
Interacting with school students at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, the Governor said the sacred thread of rakhi symbolises a pledge to stand by one another in times of need and contribute towards building a caring and inclusive society.
The students and their teachers tied Rakhis on the Governor’s wrists. Parnaik advised the students to pursue excellence in their chosen fields of study and assured them of his support in achieving their aspirations.
Members of the Brahma Kumaris organisation also tied Rakhis on the Governor’s wrists. Parnaik appreciated the organisation for its selfless service and efforts towards promoting spiritual values, moral education, peace and social harmony.
“Beyond the ceremonial tying of the rakhi, the festival embodies enduring values of care, respect, responsibility and mutual support,” the Governor said, emphasising the importance of protecting and uplifting one another, particularly women, with dignity and compassion.
Parnaik said Raksha Bandhan also carries a larger social message of unity, emotional connectedness and mutual trust, transcending barriers of caste, creed, language and region.
“In a diverse nation like ours, Raksha Bandhan serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of empathy, cooperation and social cohesion in building a peaceful and progressive society,” he said.
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