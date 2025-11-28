Arunachal SEC introduces on-the-spot voting for polling staff in upcoming elections

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Arunachal Pradesh has, for the first time, introduced an on-the-spot voting arrangement for polling personnel assigned to election duties for the upcoming municipal and panchayat polls. This initiative replaces the previous system of postal ballots and is intended to ensure that all eligible staff members are able to cast their votes during the 12th general election to panchayat bodies and the third municipal polls for Itanagar and Pasighat, both scheduled for 15 December.

According to an order issued by SEC secretary Taru Talo, polling personnel from Itanagar and Pasighat who are engaged in election duty must apply for the facility at least three days prior to the polling date, providing a copy of their appointment order. The municipal returning officer (MRO) will verify the applicant's identity, mark their names on the electoral roll, and provide the on-the-spot ballot papers. The MRO is empowered to determine the date, time, and place for voting and ensures that contesting candidates, election agents, or authorised representatives are notified and can be present at the time of voting.

The SEC order specifies the voting process: voters can cast their ballots either by sealing the ballot paper in an envelope given to the MRO or using the ballot box procedure under the Election Duty Certificate (EDC). The MRO will retain the counterfoil of the ballot paper in a sealed cover for security and transparency. This is expected to enhance the transparency and security of the voting process for those unable to attend their designated polling station due to official duties.

The order was issued under the plenary powers granted by Article 243ZA of the Constitution, aiming to guarantee that officers on election duty are not deprived of their voting rights. By introducing this system, the SEC seeks to foster greater democratic participation and uphold the integrity of the electoral process at the grassroots level.

Elections will take place across 27 zilla parishads and 2,103 gram panchayats, covering 8,181 constituencies. The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) comprises 20 wards, while the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) consists of eight wards. In total, 8,31,648 voters are eligible, with Upper Subansiri district registering the highest number of panchayat voters (61,142) and Dibang Valley the lowest (4,249). The SEC will establish 2,171 polling stations for panchayat elections, 67 for the IMC, and 12 for the PMC. EVMs will be used for municipal elections, while panchayat polls will rely on ballot boxes.

More than 40,000 personnel, including 15,000 polling staff, will be deployed for the election process. The counting of votes for both panchayat and municipal elections is scheduled to begin on 20 December.