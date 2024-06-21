On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta IAS of District Administration Capital Itanagar celebrated the event at Deepak Nabam Living Home in Arunachal Pradesh. Joined by ADC Datum Gadi and other officers, the event aimed to promote mental well-being among the residents of the destitute center.

The DC highlighted the importance of yoga in enhancing mental health, stating that it can be a valuable addition to traditional therapies for mental health patients. She emphasized the holistic benefits of yoga, noting its capacity to treat various ailments without medication. Encouraging everyone to make yoga a part of their daily lives, she advocated for it to become a way of life promoting overall well-being.

Deepak Nabam, Chairman of Deepak Nabam Living Home, expressed gratitude for the event and emphasized the positive impact of yoga on mental strength. He appreciated the support received and the efforts to improve the well-being of the residents.

The yoga session, conducted by Dr Papi Gungly, a doctor and yoga instructor, saw active participation from the inmates. Following the yoga session, Dr Yeni Nabam, a clinical psychologist, conducted a detailed counseling session for the residents.

As part of the initiative, the DC donated two water purifiers to the Living Home, ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water for the inmates. The DC also conducted an inspection of the Living Home, assuring continued support and cooperation from the administration for the well-being of the residents.