A 37-year-old lady constable was arrested by the Balijan police as a suspect in the Nishu Konia death case.

Nishu Konia, who was three times Mr. Arunachal was mysteriously found dead around 6 am in the Upper Hollongi area, which is a notable no-network zone.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Balijan Police Station in the Papum Pare district. The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of his death.

The preliminary examinations revealed that Konia’s body suffered severe head injuries, according to the police sources.



Konia was a native of Daporijo in the Upper Subansiri district and was working on deputation for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police.

Balijan sun-divisional police officer Radhe Obing confirmed the arrest and said that the suspect was with the deceased on the night before the incident took place and that she is under police custody.

According to reports, the suspect, along with her friends, discovered Konia’s body around 3 am in the Upper Hollongi, following which they informed the police.