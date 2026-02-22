One killed, three injured as SUV falls into gorge in Arunachal Pradesh

One person was killed and three others seriously injured when an SUV fell into a gorge in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh early on February 22, Sunday morning, police said.



The accident occurred near Yapik village while four people were travelling in the vehicle towards Aalo in West Siang district. “The SUV skidded off the road and fell approximately 70–80 metres into a gorge between midnight and 1 a.m.,” said Sunny Wangsu, officer-in-charge of Tato Police Station.



The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar Sain, 40, a businessman from Aalo.



The injured passengers are receiving treatment at Aalo Zonal Hospital, while the body of the deceased has been sent to the district hospital in Tato for a post-mortem examination.