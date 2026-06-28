One missing after rescue raft overturns in Arunachal’s Dambuk, search operation continues

A rescue operation remained underway after a raft carrying rescuers and stranded individuals overturned in the Sisiri River at Dambuk in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district, leaving one person missing and four stranded on a river island.

According to information shared by the Deputy Commissioner of Roing and the Department of Disaster Management, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the incident occurred during an operation to rescue four persons who had been stranded in the river.

As per the latest status available at 10:30 pm on June 28, a team of seven rafters launched the rescue effort and succeeded in locating three of the four stranded individuals. However, while returning towards the riverbank with the rescued persons onboard, the raft overturned after being hit by a strong current.

Following the mishap, five individuals managed to swim safely to the riverbank, while five others were swept downstream by the force of the river.

Subsequently, two of those swept away reached a river island and became stranded there, while another individual became trapped on a log in the middle of the river. The person stranded on the log was later rescued by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Authorities stated that, at present, four individuals remain stranded on the island.

Of the total 11 people involved in the operation — comprising four initially stranded persons and seven rescuers — six have been brought to safety. This includes five who swam ashore and one rescued by the NDRF.

Officials confirmed that one of the four originally stranded persons remains missing and has not yet been located or contacted.

Rescue efforts are continuing with the deployment of 30 NDRF personnel, supported by state police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Authorities further informed that an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter is scheduled to depart at 4:45 am on June 29 to support continued rescue operations in the area.

The situation continues to be monitored by district authorities and disaster management agencies.