One self-styled town commander of NSCN (R) arrested from Arunachal’s Nadipar
Security forces on May 21 arrested one self-styled town commander of the NSCN (R) from Arunachal Pradesh’s Nadipar area.
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NSCN (R) operative arrested from Nadipar, Arunachal Pradesh
Security forces on May 21 arrested one self-styled town commander of the NSCN (R) from Arunachal Pradesh’s Nadipar area.
A joint team of Changlang district police along with the 149 Bn CRPF carried out a search operation and arrested the NSCN (R) operative identified as Khilpong Jugli (47), a resident of Old Shallang village in Changlang district.
The NSCN (R) operative is reportedly wanted in several criminal cases and associated with the militant outfit for a very long time.
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