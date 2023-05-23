Security forces on May 21 arrested one self-styled town commander of the NSCN (R) from Arunachal Pradesh’s Nadipar area.

A joint team of Changlang district police along with the 149 Bn CRPF carried out a search operation and arrested the NSCN (R) operative identified as Khilpong Jugli (47), a resident of Old Shallang village in Changlang district.

The NSCN (R) operative is reportedly wanted in several criminal cases and associated with the militant outfit for a very long time.

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