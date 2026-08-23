One viral video, dozens of calls: Four-year-old Arunachal girl becomes media sensation

A four-year-old girl from Arunachal Pradesh has found herself at the centre of a media rush after a video of her speaking about her identity went viral, with her parents now fielding calls from organisations seeking interviews with the child.

Tinkle Karga Gongo, from Itanagar, had no idea that a short video recorded at home would bring her into the spotlight. Her mother, Aiyum Karde, said the family was caught off guard by the response.

“She insisted that I make and post a video about it immediately. So, I made the video. She expressed her emotions so clearly... I posted the video, and it went viral. We had no idea it would go so viral,” Karde told reporters.

What followed was a steady stream of phone calls and interview requests. Tinkle has since spoken to several media organisations, while people have contacted her parents simply to express their support.

“We are overjoyed. There are so many phone calls coming in, and our daughter has given numerous interviews. People are calling just to express their happiness and say thank you,” Karde said.

The family only realised the scale of the video's reach after it had been online for several days. Tinkle's father said social media alerts and calls made it clear that the four-year-old's words had travelled well beyond Arunachal Pradesh.

“We learned about the video from social media after a few days it was made. Calls are pouring in from everywhere. People are calling to request interviews with my daughter,” he said.

The video itself came out of an ordinary moment. Tinkle had asked her mother for money to buy ice cream. After the outing, she told her friends about it, leading to a social media comment that questioned her identity and use of Hindi.

When Karde explained the comment to her daughter, Tinkle responded firmly that she was Indian.

“I am Indian. I am Indian. My dad is Indian too, and so am I,” she said, according to her mother.

The child then wanted to record a video to explain how the remark had made her feel.

Her parents said the subsequent attention has been encouraging, particularly because many of the calls have come from people wanting to hear Tinkle's perspective directly.

Her father, however, said the incident should also prompt people to reconsider the casual remarks made about those from the Northeast.

“Whether it involves a child or an adult, no one should make such remarks. It is a good thing that my daughter raised her voice,” he said.

He said he hoped the attention surrounding his daughter would help people understand the impact such comments can have.

“We hope that people across mainstream India will understand this issue and the pain my daughter has felt,” he added.

For now, Tinkle remains at the centre of an unexpected media whirlwind. What started as a child's request for an ice cream has turned her into one of the youngest interview subjects to attract such widespread attention online.