Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that only the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government possesses the capability to effectively tackle the issues confronting Ladakh. Rijiju's assertion highlights the intensifying political discourse surrounding the region's concerns, echoing the crucial role Ladakh could play in shaping the electoral landscape.

Addressing the media, Rijiju highlighted the distinctiveness of Ladakh's predicaments, stressing that candidates from rival parties, including Congress, or independent contenders, lack the requisite authority to effectuate tangible change in the region. "An MP's role is to participate in Parliament's debate, but the actual work is accomplished by the government," Rijiju elucidated, highlighting the pivotal role of governance in addressing Ladakh's multifaceted challenges.

"We have scrutinized all the demands of Ladakh, which we pledge to advance post-elections," Rijiju said signaling the government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing Ladakh's development agenda.