Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's recent comments regarding the relocation of over 5 lakh Chakma Hajong from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam through the CAA have sparked strong opposition. The community has affirmed that they will not leave Arunachal Pradesh until their death.

India Today NE's team reached the village called M Pen wherein in 1964, the Chakma-Hajong community was first rehabilitated by the Centre in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

India Today NE while interacting with the people of the Chakma community said, "The Chakma community came here (Arunachal) in 1964 and this land is our mother...we were born here and will die in this land. But what Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has said on his re-location plans should not happen as thousands of youths are been hurt and this could lead to revolt."

Another local from the Chakma community vehemently condemned Kiren Rijiju's statement on 5 lakh refugees of the community and termed it to be a lie.

The Chakma community questions Rijiju's claims, stating their population in Arunachal is between 60,000 and 70,000, not 5 lakh.



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"As far as we know there are not more than 60-70 thousand Chakma people and he (Rijiju) is misguiding the people in the pretext of the ongoing election."

Further, they asserted that they would not leave Arunachal Pradesh, at least alive.

The Chakma community, originally from the Chittagong hill tracts of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), were forced to relocate in the early 1960s.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has refuted claims of discussions with the central government regarding the relocation of Chakma and Hajong refugees to Assam. Sarma's statement follows Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks suggesting talks to relocate these refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam after the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Addressing reporters during a poll campaign meeting, Sarma dismissed Rijiju's statements, asserting that the Government of India had not engaged in any such discussions with Assam authorities. He attributed Rijiju's remarks to the political dynamics in Arunachal Pradesh and expressed uncertainty about the veracity of the claims.

Furthermore, Sarma emphasized that no land was available in Assam for resettling the refugees, underlining logistical challenges in accommodating them. He affirmed that neither representatives from the Chakma nor Hajong communities nor the central government had approached him on the matter, pledging to address the issue with Rijiju post-elections.