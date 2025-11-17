Operation Dawn 2.0: East Siang Police arrest drug peddler, seize heroin and cannabis in Pasighat

In the ongoing action under Operation Dawn 2.0, the East Siang Police in Arunachal, arrested a drug peddler and seized a quantity of narcotic substances during a targeted operation conducted on November 15.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of East Siang apprehended Kadum Yomso of Sibo village, Pasighat. The operation was led by ADS In-Charge DySP Ayup Boko, assisted by SI K. Tangha, ASI (SG) K. Yomso, Ct. T. Ragyor, and Ct. M. Rina (Driver), in close coordination with Anti-Drug Warrior, Pasighat Nini Tamin and his team.

The team seized approximately 6.17 grams of suspected heroin and 1.97 grams of suspected ganja from the accused. The recovery was carried out in strict compliance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and in the presence of independent witnesses.

Following his arrest, the accused and the seized contraband were handed over to Pasighat Police Station. A case has been registered under PSGT/PS/C/No.99/2025, U/S 20(a)/21(b) of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, IPS, praised the ADS team for their prompt and coordinated action. Reiterating the district’s zero-tolerance approach to drug trafficking, he urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any drug-related activities, emphasizing that community cooperation is essential to building a drug-free East Siang.