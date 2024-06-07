Under Operation Dawn, the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Naharlagun police have apprehended five interstate drug peddlers and registered three cases under the NDPS Act in the last three days.

On June 5, 2024, the Banderdewa police team led by Inspector K Hamak apprehended Nabam Tagio, 46, from Kangra Puttu, Naharlagun, and recovered approximately 2.4 grams of suspected heroin and four empty plastic vials from his possession.

On the same day, the Papu Hills police team led by Inspector Torun Mai arrested Om Bahadur Pradhan, 25, from Gohpur, Sonitpur district (Assam), and recovered approximately 1.94 grams of suspected heroin and seven empty vials.



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On June 6, 2024, the Naharlagun police team led by Inspector K Dev arrested two drug peddlers, Techi Haniya, 27, from Sagalee, Papumpare Pare, and Wapang Chingmak, 27, from Dimapur (Nagaland), at Lagun Bridge, Naharlagun, and recovered approximately 26.3 grams of suspected heroin.

Additionally, Emmanuel Khujur, 27, from Village 2 No – Parbatipur, Lakhimpur district (Assam), was arrested on June 3, 2024, in connection with Naharlagun PS case 55/24.

He is the main drug supplier to Capital Complex Itanagar and Ziro.

The apprehended individuals and the seized contraband are in custody, and further investigations are underway.