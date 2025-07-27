Thunderstorm alert in Arunachal: Orange warning for Papumpare, Anjaw

The Meteorological Centre in Itanagar has issued an Orange Alert for Papumpare and Anjaw districts, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places. The alert signals the likelihood of severe weather that may disrupt normal life and urges residents to take precautionary measures.

An Orange Alert indicates a “Be Prepared” situation—more serious than a Yellow Alert, but not yet at the Red Alert stage. It calls for readiness as the expected conditions could cause significant inconvenience or damage.

Meanwhile, a Yellow Alert has been sounded for 16 other districts in Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting moderate rainfall and thunderstorm activity. Though less intense, it signals that people should stay alert and monitor updates.

Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors during lightning, avoid flood-prone areas, and secure outdoor items. Emergency response teams have been put on standby in affected districts.

Citizens are urged to stay updated through official channels and refrain from unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve.