Prepare for an unforgettable four-day extravaganza as the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music (OFAM) returns for its Eighth edition, scheduled to run from the 14th to the 17th of December 2023. This dynamic event will once again transform the tranquil town of Dambuk into a vibrant hub of culture, adventure, and music.

Dambuk is a quaint and quiet village nestled in the lower region of the Dibang valley in Arunachal Pradesh. Rightly so, it is known as the orange bowl of Arunachal Pradesh.



A Journey of Discovery



OFAM, conceived in 2015 by local visionary Abu Tayeng, a passionate farmer and senior bureaucrat, has blossomed into India's one-of-a-kind adventure and music festival. It serves as a captivating celebration of Arunachal Pradesh's rich culture, with a special nod to the region's famed oranges. But it's more than just a festival; it's a journey to rediscover oneself, reconnect with nature and forge new bonds beyond boundaries, as one immerses in the extraordinary. Importantly, it is also an opportunity to get an insight to the growth and progress that's quietly taking place in the state.

A Diverse Musical Palette

This year's musical lineup promises to be a sonic treat for attendees, featuring prominent artists from both national and international stages. From rock to pop, folk to reggae, hip-hop, and more, the festival boasts headliner acts including Inner Circle, Ritvik, Bombay Vikings, Mother Jane, Cotoba, and a myriad of other talented performers.



Adventure Awaits



For thrill-seekers, OFAM offers an array of adventure activities, such as paragliding, zip-lining, white-water rafting, hot air ballooning, and off-road driving. Attendees can also bask in the natural beauty of Dambuk, encompassed by orchards, lush forests, snow-capped peaks, and pristine rivers.



Cultural Showcase



The festival goes beyond music and adventure, showcasing Arunachal Pradesh's heritage with local food stalls, unique handicrafts, and captivating tribal dances. It's a cultural immersion experience that promises a window into another world.



Booking and Logistics



Secure your tickets for OFAM on the festival's official website https://orangefestivaldambuk.in/ and book tailor-made transportation services from the nearest airport and on-site accommodation facilities for added convenience.



Join the Journey



Whether you're a music enthusiast, adventurer, or a culture connoisseur, OFAM has something to offer. Don't miss this opportunity to escape the ordinary and embrace a festival like no other.