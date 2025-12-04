Orientation workshop for honorary wildlife wardens and state wildlife board members held in Itanagar

A one-day orientation workshop for newly appointed Honorary Wildlife Wardens and members of the State Board for Wildlife was organized on December 4 in Itanagar to familiarize them with their roles in biodiversity conservation.

PCCF (WL&BD)-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden Nyilyang Tam urged members to perform their duties diligently and contribute actively to the protection of Arunachal Pradesh’s flora and fauna. Copies of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, were distributed to guide their work under its provisions.

Conservator of Forests Millo Tasser outlined the distinct roles of Honorary Wildlife Wardens and State Board members. Honorary Wardens assist the Chief Wildlife Warden as subordinate public servants, with powers of inspection, entry, search, seizure, and detention under the Act, while Board members focus on policy-making in wildlife-related matters.

Dr. Shantabala Gurumayum, Scientist-in-charge at the Zoological Survey of India, presented an overview of the state’s faunal diversity, and Dr. Krishna Chowlo from the Botanical Survey of India discussed Arunachal Pradesh’s floral diversity.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks from Tajum Yomcha of the PCCF Wildlife Division.