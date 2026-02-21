Outgoing Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav conferred Arunachal Pradesh State Award (Silver Medal)

Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, Vishakha Yadav, IAS, has been conferred the Arunachal Pradesh State Award (Silver Medal) in recognition of her meritorious administrative service.



The award acknowledges her impactful initiatives, including the Digi Kaksha programme, during her tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey and Tirap districts. Her efforts in strengthening governance delivery and promoting innovative education practices earned widespread appreciation.



The honour recognises her dedicated leadership and significant contribution to public service in the state.



Vishakha Yadav, who is currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, has now been transferred to New Delhi and is expected to assume her new assignment after March, 2026.