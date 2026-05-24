Outrage grows over alleged custodial torture of Arunachal anti-drug activist Gumin Mize

Allegations of custodial torture against prominent Arunachal Pradesh anti-drug activist Gumin Mize by Assam Police have triggered widespread outrage across Arunachal Pradesh, with several youth bodies, civil society groups, and anti-drug organisations demanding an impartial inquiry into the matter.

Gumin Mize, president of the Arunachal Anti Drugs Warrior organisation, was reportedly detained following an incident near the Assam-Arunachal border. Members of the organisation have alleged that Mize was physically tortured while in custody in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

Supporters claimed that photographs circulating after his detention show visible bruises and injuries on his body, sparking anger and emotional reactions among people across Arunachal Pradesh.

Several organisations and activists have described Mize as a committed anti-drug crusader who has worked extensively to combat substance abuse, create awareness among youths, identify alleged drug peddlers, and assist families in rehabilitation efforts across different districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident has now become a major issue of public discussion in the state, with many groups demanding judicial intervention and a transparent investigation into the allegations of custodial abuse.

Human rights activists and community leaders have also appealed to state and national human rights bodies to closely monitor the case and ensure that all legal procedures are followed fairly.

Members of the Arunachal Anti Drugs Warrior organisation alleged that Assam Police treated Mize “like a terrorist and drug mafia” despite his longstanding work against narcotics networks operating in Arunachal Pradesh and adjoining Assam border areas.

Some supporters have also questioned the response of the Arunachal Pradesh government and urged state authorities to intervene more actively in the matter.

At the same time, several individuals and organisations have appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to personally intervene and ensure a fair inquiry into the allegations against the police personnel involved.

According to reports, the complaint linked to the case was reportedly lodged by Popi Kakoti, wife of Rupam Kakoti, a resident of Chessa under Bihpuria Police Station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district. Sources claimed that Rupam Kakoti had earlier been arrested by Arunachal Pradesh Police from the Banderdewa check gate in connection with alleged drug peddling activities.

Supporters of Mize have argued that his work against drug abuse and alleged narcotics networks in Assam-Arunachal border areas has earned him significant public goodwill and recognition across Arunachal Pradesh.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by Assam Police regarding the custodial torture allegations. However, the controversy continues to intensify, with growing public debate and demands for accountability from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh authorities.

Several observers have also cautioned that failure to address the issue sensitively and transparently could affect public sentiment and relations between communities living along the Assam-Arunachal border regions.