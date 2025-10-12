Over 2,000 people join Congress in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district

More than 2,000 people formally joined the Indian National Congress in Kanubari on October 12, marking one of the largest political mobilisations in recent years in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district. The mass joining, seen as a show of strength for the party in the eastern region, was led by APCC president Bosiram Siram and former MLA candidate Pangjam Wangsa.

The event drew senior leaders including Dr A Chellakumar and Adv Mathew Antony, AICC in-charges for Arunachal Pradesh, along with several state Congress officials such as Adv Abraham K Techi, Chera Taya, Kon Jirjo Jotham, Taba Tagam, Gollo Tallang, and Chatu Longri.

Organized by the Changlang District Congress Committee under president Holai Wangsa, the gathering attracted supporters from Changlang, Tirap, and Longding districts. Local leaders including Kehang Social, Pinna Kitnal Singpho, and Tekwa Tangse were also present.

Addressing the crowd, APCC chief Bosiram Siram said the turnout reflected “a renewed trust in Congress’s vision of peace, development, and inclusive governance.” He welcomed the new members, calling their decision a “vote of confidence” in the party’s return to grassroots politics.

The rally also coincided with the Congress’s ongoing “Vote Chori” (Vote Theft) signature campaign, a nationwide protest against alleged electoral malpractice. Party leaders urged attendees to support the campaign, emphasising the need to safeguard democratic processes.