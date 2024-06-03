More than 450 stray and pet dogs have been vaccinated in various parts of the capital complex, including 155 dogs on the Rajiv Gandhi University campus on Saturday, according to Papum Pare district animal husbandry and veterinary officer (DAH&VO) Dr. Tako Taram.

Dr. Taram informed the media that the continuing vaccination programme has covered locations such as Ganga Market, Vivek Vihar, Chandannagar, Itanagar Police Colony, Naharlagun, and the NERIST campus the previous week. The anti-rabies vaccination initiative is a joint effort by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Doimukh Veterinary Clinic, Doimukh Hospital, the Lekhi-based NGO Dog & Cat Rescue, and veterinary interns from several colleges across the state.

RGU's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Akin Tana Tara, Yupia Senior Veterinary Officer Dr. T.R. Nabam, Nodal Officer for Pet Registration and Control Dr. Thomas Doka, and Dog & Cat Rescue's Tarun Jomoh were also in attendance on Saturday.

Dr. Taram emphasised the necessity of pet owners vaccinating their dogs and providing a healthy diet for their pets. He also encouraged victims of dog bites to seek quick treatment at rabies clinics such as TRIHMS in Naharlagun, BPGH in Pasighat, and the General Hospital in Ziro, as well as to wash their wounds with running water.