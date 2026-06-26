Over 600 join Arunachal anti-drug marathon in Itanagar

More than 600 people took part in a 5 km marathon organised by Capital Police in Itanagar on June 26 to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, with the event focusing on raising awareness about substance abuse and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Held at IG Park, the marathon drew students, youth, fitness enthusiasts and residents from across the Itanagar Capital Region and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Chamrak Arun welcomed the participants and spoke about the significance of observing the International Day dedicated to combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Professional bodybuilder and physique athlete Hillang Yajik, who attended as the guest of honour, encouraged young people to pursue fitness and stay away from drugs. Sharing her personal journey, she said discipline, determination and hard work could help individuals from ordinary backgrounds achieve success in sports.

Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar described drug abuse as a global challenge cutting across communities and regions. Calling it a "silent terrorist", he said substance abuse destroys individuals, families and society from within, and stressed that tackling the problem required public awareness, vigilance and collective responsibility.

He urged young people to adopt healthy lifestyles, spread awareness and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the fight against drug trafficking. Basar also reiterated Capital Police's commitment to curbing the drug trade and thanked volunteers, participants and local running group PACE TRIBE for supporting the initiative.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Saban Chera, who warned participants about the dangers of narcotic addiction. He said dependency on drugs could develop rapidly and urged young people to make informed choices and avoid substance abuse.

The marathon ended with participants pledging to support efforts towards building a healthier and drug-free Arunachal Pradesh.