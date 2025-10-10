Padma Shri herbalist Yanung Jomoh Lego honoured at BROWWA silver jubilee celebration

As part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations, the Border Road Wives Welfare Association (BROWWA) of BRO’s Project Brahmank CE HQ Reneghat (Pasighat) organised a cultural event at the Brahmank premises, where members also honoured renowned herbal medicine specialist and Padma Shri awardee Yanung Jomoh Lego from East Siang District.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by song and dance performances welcoming Smt Lego. BROWWA Zonal Chairperson Rajni Looniya presented her with a bouquet and later a memento in appreciation of her contributions.

In her address, Lego shared insights from her long journey in promoting Ayurveda and reviving ancient herbal practices. She emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy body and mind as the foundation of happiness and urged women to prioritise both their own well-being and the nutritional health of their families.

She advised focusing on natural and home-cooked food over processed items and encouraged everyone to take care of their health while serving society.

Lego’s achievements include the 2007 SRISTI Samman Award, 2013 Paramparika Vaidya Ratna, 2019 Arunachal Pradesh State Award, and the 2024 Padma Shri.

Her dedication exemplifies the spirit of true service through hard work and commitment.

BROWWA, guided by the motto “Akanksha-Lakshya-Safalta” (Aspiration, Aim, Success), works to enhance the quality of life for BRO personnel families through initiatives in healthcare, education, vocational training, and cultural activities. Its Silver Jubilee underscores its long-standing commitment to the welfare of the BRO fraternity.