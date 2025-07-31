'Panchayati Raj Institutions are pillars of grassroots democracy': Arunachal minister

Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing emphasised the crucial role of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in strengthening participatory democracy during a comprehensive review meeting held at Boleng in Siang district on Wednesday.

Tasing directed the department officials to ensure saturation of flagship programmes, transparency in fund utilisation, and active engagement of local bodies.

"Our goals remain clear - to make each gram panchayat a model of accountability, development, and self-reliance," he said.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, we are determined to bring governance to the last mile and uplift every household with dignity and equity," he added. (PTI)