Papum Pare administration in Arunachal Pradesh intensifies drive against illegal land encroachment

The Papum Pare District Administration in Arunachal Pradesh has intensified efforts to secure government land and curb illegal encroachment across the district.

A crucial review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering was held at Yupia on Tuesday with the participation of administrative officers and Land Department officials.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed officials to take strict and time-bound action against encroachers, including issuance of fresh notices and enforcement measures as per legal provisions.

He stressed the importance of due diligence while issuing notices, strict adherence to mandatory timelines, and proactive measures to prevent fresh encroachments on government land.

The DC further stated that in areas lacking proper demarcation, authorities would adopt an “as-is-where-is” approach using available records for verification and enforcement purposes.

Officials highlighted several challenges, including the absence of proper demarcation and lack of base land records in some areas.

SDO Doimukh Kipa Raja stressed the need for re-verification of land belonging to Rajiv Gandhi University and also raised concerns regarding Land Possession Certificate (LPC) related issues in certain locations.

ADC Balijan Takar Rava, ADC Kimin Ocean Gao, I/C ADC Sagalee Aying Perme, and DLRSO Tenzin Tashi also shared concerns from their respective jurisdictions.

Estate Officer Tame Yajum informed the meeting that pending funds have stalled further demarcation work and sought intervention for early resolution to continue the exercise.