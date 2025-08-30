Papum Pare holds child protection awareness drive in Nimte under mission vatsalya

The District Child Protection Unit of the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday conducted an Awareness-cum-Sensitization Programme at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya, Sarkha Happa, Nimte, under the Mission Vatsalya Scheme.

The programme focused on educating students, teachers, and the community about vital issues concerning child safety and protection.

Sessions covered the provisions of the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act, the dangers of drug and substance abuse, awareness on good touch and bad touch, the importance of Child Helpline 1098, and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative.

Officials said the initiative aimed to empower children and stakeholders with knowledge to build a safe and supportive environment for the younger generation.