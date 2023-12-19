In a plea to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) is seeking special incentives for Boje Marbom, a para sportsperson who missed out on the 4th Para Asian Games, 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Marbom's dreams were shattered when he was denied a visa by the Chinese government.

The PAA recently submitted a memorandum, shedding light on the unfortunate circumstances that prevented Boje Marbom from representing the national men's blind football squad at the prestigious Asian Para Games. Despite his selection, the denial of a visa became an insurmountable obstacle, leaving the athlete unable to showcase his talents on the international stage.

This incident comes on the heels of three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh who also faced visa denials for the Asian Games in Hangzhou earlier this year. The association noted that, despite the setback, the state government has assured these Wushu players that they will be treated as participants in the Games and provided with incentives in accordance with the state's sports policy.

The PAA stated the need for consistent support for para athletes, ensuring that their efforts and dedication are recognized, irrespective of external challenges such as visa issues.