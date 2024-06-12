Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, emphasized the importance of having quality debates in Parliament. He highlighted that the country expects and deserves meaningful discussions on key issues.

"We should have quality debate in Parliament; the country wants to see meaningful debate," Minister Rijiju stated, underlining the significance of productive discussions that address critical matters affecting the nation.

Additionally, Minister Rijiju urged all parties to work together as "Team India" for the effective functioning of Parliament. He emphasized the need for constructive debates and positive contributions from all members.

"If everyone plays a positive role, Parliament will function properly," Minister Rijiju asserted, highlighting the crucial role of cooperation and collaboration among political parties in ensuring the smooth conduct of parliamentary proceedings.

Rijiju has been appointed as the Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs in the current BJP-led NDA government. Before this, he served as the Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Ministry of Food Processing.

Upon taking charge, Rijiju expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the trust placed in him. "I thank PM Modi for entrusting me with this huge responsibility. We will ensure that PM Modi's wish to run the parliament smoothly by taking everyone along will be fulfilled. We are committed to the job and we will ensure whatever it takes we will reach out to everyone," Rijiju stated. He called for cooperation from all political parties and members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to achieve this goal.